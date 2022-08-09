Gazebo Gazette

Disability Connection has been awarded a $4,750. grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC). The grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC will award in Fiscal Year 2023, and will be used to help fund the 13th annual Art Ability Fair: a free day of professional art instruction offered to over 350 children, ages 8+ with disabilities.

This year’s theme is “Blast Off to Outer Space.” The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Additional event sponsors include Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities, Nursing Management, and the Bacot McCarty Foundation.

“We are pleased to provide support to arts organizations throughout the state who inspire and serve their communities every day, “said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “These funds will help organizations continue to create innovative exhibitions, performances, and programming for millions of people to enjoy throughout the next year.”

Disability Connection serves over 15,000 people annually from the six southern counties of Mississippi through programs, events, resources, and special projects that support those in need, especially those with disabilities.

Their Mission is “creating a connected community to inform, assist, and participate in collaborations that engage people with disabilities to fully participate in their communities – eliminating barriers, and fostering cooperation and understanding.”

The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) is a state agency serving more than two million people through grants and special initiatives that enhance communities, assist artists and arts organizations, promote arts education, and celebrate Mississippi’s cultural heritage.

MAC is funded by the Mississippi legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mississippi Endowment for the Arts, the Community Foundation for Mississippi, and other private sources. For more information, visit www.arts.ms.gov.

For more information about the Art Ability Fair, contact Disability Connection, (228) 604-4020, or go to www.DisabilityConnection.org

For information about the Mississippi Arts Commission, please contact Ellie Banks, Communications Director, 601-359-6546 or ebanks@arts.ms.gov