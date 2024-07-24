by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

LONG BEACH (GG) — Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Kalyn Landreth and Landin Gentry, both residents of Long Beach, and charged them with Burglary of a Vehicle.

The arrest was the result of the investigation where Landreth and Gentry were found to have entered a vehicle that did not belong to them and stole items from within. The burglary happened around the area of Park Row Avenue in Long Beach, Mississippi.

Previously on Saturday, July 20th, 2024, the suspects had were pictured allegedly entering a vehicle on Park Row Avenue and taking items that did not belong to them. Additionally, there was other footage of car burglaries that occurred in the area of Scott Station Cove and Rosalie Drive in Long Beach, but no suspect was identified yet.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents or any identity or whereabouts of an individual involved is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at (228)865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1(877)787-5898.

Both suspects were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport and were incarcerated on a $15,000 bond for Landreth and a $25,000 bond for Gentry set by Justice Court Judge Theressia Lyons.