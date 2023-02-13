by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

After finishing an executive session called by the Long Beach Board of Aldermen to discuss the school board appointment at the Thursday, February 9, 2023 called meeting, Healthcare Administrator and city resident Lisa Smith was appointed as a trustee on a 5-1 vote.

Ward 1 Alderman Patrick Bennett had to abstain because of his job duties as an administrator with the Long Beach School District and Ward 3 Alderwoman Angie Johnson was the only board member to vote Nay.

Smith is an experienced clinician & administrator with 16 years hands-on experience in fast -paced, challenging leadership positions and multi-site experience. She has a proven track record of successfully managing facility and program operations, personnel, admissions, and financial and expense management.

With a masters’ and bachelors in social work, Smith worked for the last year as an Independent LCSW Contractor working for Bolt Counseling, MDB Behavioral Health, and Telehealth. Before, she was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of an intervention center along with a children’s center while interfacing with government agencies in Tennessee.

The new school board member is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee until 2024.

Smith fills the vacancy of the veteran school board member Shane Walker. The Board of Aldermen appointed Smith to a term that will end in March 2028.