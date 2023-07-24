Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College graduate Edna Zamarron González of Gulfport was selected to receive the ¡CLARO! Future of Chemistry Scholarship, a one-time $10,000 scholarship. The scholarship is part of the Chemours Company Vibrant Communities outreach program, which was established to enhance communities and increase access to STEM education.

The scholarship is sponsored by the Chemours Latin American Resource Organization (¡CLARO!), which is a network for Hispanic company employees.

An Excelerate in STEM Scholar at MGCCC, González said scholarship funds help her pay for college and transportation back and forth to school. Because she has a son, Julian, 3, she must drive back and forth to not just Gautier for classes, but also to Pascagoula to leave Julian with his grandmother while she is in class.

“There is a lot of driving involved, especially since we begin and end our day in Gulfport, but it is worth it to get my degree,” she said. “I am looking forward to finishing and begin working. Having this opportunity to go to college has been wonderful because it allows me to improve myself and my family’s situation.”

A member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter on campus, González is also involved in the Archery Club and was the vice president of Scholarships for the Hispanic American Club this past year.

“I am surprised my grades have been so good because I am not fluent in English,” she said. “Knowing that I can keep the grades up through hard work and perseverance means I have more opportunities for scholarships. My instructors at MGCCC work with me to ensure they understand what I am trying to say and have been so supportive, helpful, and kind to me. I don’t know what I would have done without the opportunities available to me at MGCCC.”

The ¡CLARO! was formed in 2015 and comprises more than 120 members throughout the United States. ¡CLARO! is dedicated to celebrating and strengthening the Latin American community within Chemours by offering effective support through personal growth and professional development.

¡CLARO! members embrace the Hispanic heritage, celebrate it with colleagues, and engage with Latin American organizations within communities. They strive to attract and retain top Latin American talent and help Hispanic students planning to pursue studies in STEM.

To increase diversity in these fields, including more specifically the representation of Hispanic or Latin individuals in STEM and STEM-related fields, ¡CLARO! hopes to help students meet the financial challenges associated with college. In 2023, they were funded to award five qualified students $10,000 each.