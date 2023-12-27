Towards the end of the Board of Aldermen meeting, an executive session was brought forward on the agenda Tuesday night, December 19, 2023 in the Pass Christian Municipal Court. Pass Christian’s Alderman-at-Large Kenny Torgeson made the request to introduce the potential litigation in public to which City Attorney Malcolm Jones expressed this as a possibility if everyone agreed.

After the board agreed to this proposal, Jones brought up the administration was looking into a friendly annexation of a few county residents near the western side of the city off Boisdore Street.

Discussion ensued about the specific location, resident concerns, and following up with the county.

Mayor Jimmy Rafferty delightfully acknowledged that he spoke with several county officials who were in favor of this proposal and the residents in the area spoke highly of the plan.