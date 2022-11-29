Gazebo Gazette

‘Tis the Season to shop small, shop local and win! The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch their 2022 Holiday Passport Program in hopes to encourage locals and destination shoppers to skip the online retailers and support local.

Visit the businesses listed on the passport and get your stamp. Only one passport can be stamped per purchase and participants may complete up to 3 full passports.

One completed passport will get you entered to win local gift cards from participating businesses. There will be multiple winners announced.

Complete 3 passports and you will be entered to win a larger giveaway including cash prizes. visit at least three of the participating businesses and collect a stamp with purchases made.

Drop off your completed passports at Cat Island Coffeehouse/Pass Christian Books, Pass Christian Olive Oils & Vinegars or Robin’s Nest in the Pass by December 16, 2022.

Participating businesses include: Art Alley in the Pass; Asian Paradise; Bacchus; Cat Island Coffeehouse/Pass Christian Books; Cook’s Day Off; Davis Drugs; Denise Hopkins Fine Art; Derek Doyle Designs; Elysian Salon Spa; Fatsumo Sushi; Fill Up with Billups; Hook Gulf Coast Cuisine; K. Pavolini & Company; Martin Hardware; Parkers, Inc.; Pass Christian Bottle Shoppe; Pass Christian Nutrition; Pass Christian Olive Oils & Vinegars; Pass Cigars; Pass Wine & Spirits; Paws on the Pass; Robert’s Place Café; Robin’s Nest in the Pass; Sara Kate Boutique; Sea Level; Shaggy’s Pass Harbor; Southern Printing and Silk Screening; Stella Maris Gifts; The Deck; The Pass Daq & Froyo Shoppe; The Whiskey Bar and Whiskey Prime.

Print your passport directly from our website at mscoastchamber.com or pick up a passport at one of the participating locations.

For more information, call the Chamber office at 228.604.0014 or email mattirae@mscoastchamber.com.