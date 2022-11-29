The 37th Annual Christmas in the Pass hosted by the Pass Christian Volunteer Fire Department begins officially at 4pm throughout the city on Friday, December 2, 2022 and will be until 10pm. Each year, the city of Pass Christian opens the Christmas Season each year by transforming itself into an enchanting Holiday Showcase. Scenic Drive is not alone in this endeavor in the holiday celebration. Along with the Commercial Downtown on Davis Avenue, Second Street residences, the off shoot streets running north and south from the Beach, and all of the many residential neighborhoods of Timber Ridge, Beach Hurst, Roseheart, Belle Rose, Oak Park, Beach Vista, Gulf Terrace, west of the City in Henderson Point and Pass Christian Isles, and north of the City along Espy and Menge Avenues celebrate in the honor of the Christmas season.

With 35 non-food vendors and 23 food vendors, the Christmas parade will be- gin at 6pm, followed by the Lighting of the Town Tree. After this, a Christmas concert will be performed until 8:30pm. Then, a firework show will occur at 8:30pm. Finally, the Waylon Thibodaux Band will conclude the night until 10pm. During this time, stop by Whoville to visit with Santa Claus and the Grinch and check out the food vendors, arts and crafts, and the kids crafts for fun.