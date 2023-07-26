by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

After ending his law enforcement career in 2021 with over 20 years in service, 10 as a school resource officer (SRO), an Army National Guard Veteran, and owning a small business, Glen Powell has entered his name in the race for Long Beach Mayor. The municipal election will not take place until 2025, but Powell is putting his name out there.

“I would love the opportunity to return Long Beach to its pre-Katrina glory,” said Powell. “My goal is to bring transparency to the office of the Mayor. With your help, I will work tirelessly to create jobs, activities for our youth, bring in businesses, repair roads and fix our piers.”

Powell began as a reserve officer in 1995 with the Gulfport Police Department and has lived in Long Beach since 2007. He is married to Danielle Powell, a nurse at the VA in Biloxi for 6 years. They have 7 children that have all attended the Long Beach School District.

The former officer owns an expedited freight company, Powell Logistics, LLC. Several rumored mayoral candidates have been mentioned, but have not reached out yet.

Any questions to Powell can be emailed to glenpowellforlongbeachmayor@gmail.com. The municipal elections qualifications will not begin until Wednesday, January 1, 2025.