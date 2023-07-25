Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department with the assistance of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael A. Savarese, of Long Beach and charged him with felony evasion, driving under the influence and multiple traffic infractions Sunday, July 25, 2023.

The arrest took place in the area of Beatline Road and Number Three Canal which was the result of an incident where officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop with Savarese. The suspect fled from officers and was ultimately apprehended by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office K9 after striking a Long Beach patrol car and driving his truck into the canal and fleeing on foot.

Previously, Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Long Beach Police Department had arrested Savarese of Long Beach and charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

The arrest took place in Wisteria Lane and was the result of an incident where officers were called for a welfare concern. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed, which yielded a large amount of marijuana.

Savarese was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner pending further court action.