Gazebo Gazette

The ninth annual Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Experience is set with three events this week.

On Thursday, May 30, the Saints Hall of Fame Experience Reception/Auction will take place from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. in the third-floor ballroom of IP Casino Resort Spa at 850 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi.

Sponsored by IP Casino Resort Spa and Boyd Gaming, the event includes food and drink from IP restaurants, along with a picture booth with the Lombardi Trophy, courtesy of the New Orleans Saints, from Super Bowl XLIV.

There will be a live auction of select Saints and New Orleans Pelicans items, along with a silent auction of outstanding sports memorabilia from Pro Dreams.

As many as 25 former New Orleans Saints players will attend and will be available for autographs and pictures.

The cost is $40 and can be purchased at IP Casino Resort Spa or at the door by no later than 6:30 p.m. the night of the event.

On Friday, May 31, the Saints Hall of Fame Gulf Coast Scramble, presented by the Greg Keller Foundation, is set for 9 a.m. at The Oaks Golf Course at 24384 Club House Drive in Pass Christian.

A couple of foursomes remain available on a first come, first-served basis.

The cost is $1,000 for a group of five, which includes a New Orleans Saints alumnus.

To reserve your spot, call (504) 471-2192 as soon as possible or e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com.

Also on Friday, May 31, it is the annual Saints Hall of Fame Night at the Double A Biloxi Shuckers baseball game as the Shuckers take on the Pensacola Wahoos at 6:35 p.m. at MGM Park at 105 Caillavet Street in Biloxi.

New Orleans Saints alumni will be present, introduced on field prior to the game and will be available for autographs and pictures on the main concourse during the game. Pro Dreams will be on hand with sports memorabilia in silent auction fashion for fans on hand.

The Shuckers, the Double A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will wear Saints-themed jerseys for the game which will be auctioned off after the game.

Tickets are available through the Biloxi Shuckers. Visit https://www.milb.com/biloxi for more information.

The Saints Hall of Fame thanks IP Casino Resort Spa, the Greg Keller Foundation and the Biloxi Shuckers for their support.

Here is a list of former New Orleans Saints scheduled to appear at one, two, or all three events:

Saints Alumni Gulf Coast Experience Commits

Israel Byrd

Chuck Commiskey (Reception, Baseball only)

Darnell Dinkins (Super Bowl XLIV champion)

Jim Dombrowski (SHOF)

Kelvin Edwards

Greg Fassitt

Marlon Favorite

John Fourcade

Larry Hardy

Anthony Hargrove (Super Bowl XLIV champion)

Bobby Hebert (SHOF inductee–Baseball Only)

Dalton Hilliard (SHOF inductee)

Jack Holmes

Rickey Jackson (SHOF inductee, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor—Reception, Baseball only)

Reggie Jones

Steve Korte

Vernon Perry

Tyrone Legette

Michael Lewis (SHOF inductee )

Fred McAfee (SHOF inductee)

Christian Ringo

Maurice Spencer

Mike Strachan

Daryl Terrell (Reception, Golf only)

Willie Whitehead

Wally Williams

Emanuel Zanders