by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

Referred to as the “Traditional Band of the Decade” by the Irish American News, the Paul Brock Band presented high powered music from Ireland for a few hundred patrons Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Pass Christian City Hall Courtyard. The event was another unique, cultural event sponsored by the Friends of the Pass Christian Library.

The band featured four leading Irish musicians that played non-stop for two hours. These musicians included Paul Brock, who was known for being a button accordion, melodeon , and awarded male musician of the year followed by Brenda Dowling, An Award-Winning multi instrumentalist (Flute, Tin whistle and Concertina).

Rounding out the band were Denis Carey, a Pianist, Composer and Arranger and Jake James, who performed the Fiddle, percussion and dance. James has been awarded Two-time All Ireland fiddle champion.

The event was free and open to the public and another multi-cultural experience provided by the Friends of the Pass Christian Library.