The Long Beach High School (LBHS) Tennis team hosted long- time rival Brookhaven for the State Quarterfinals of the MHSAA 5A Tennis playoffs.

Both teams are equally talented and fought hard to the very last court, and with the last two deciding courts fin- ishing with 3rd set tiebreakers the ex- citement was absolutely thrilling.

In the end, Brookhaven won a few more points in those tiebreakers and won the overall match score with a 4-3. Brookhaven moves on to compete against West Jones for the South State title, thus ending Long Beach’s chances of a team title.

The Bearcats season ended the team season with only 2 loses (Gulfport and Brookhaven), making it the best they’ve had in years. The season isn’t over for Long Beach, though, as they prepare for the MHSAA Individual Tennis tournament being hosted in Oxford, MS from April 25-27th.

With the Bearcats sending 10 experienced players (6 positions), the tennis team will be poised to make a deep run at winning individual championships.