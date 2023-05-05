Gazebo Gazette

On Friday, May 5, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Moore Luckhurst from Eustis, Florida on one felony count of Murder – 1st Degree.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the county Dispatch received a 911 emergency call from a male caller advising of a medical emergency with CPR in progress.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and medical personnel responded to Village Place Apartments on Robinson Road in Gulfport, Mississippi and discovered an white female deceased with bruising and fresh blood on her face and head. Harrison County Investigators determined that the female had blunt force trauma about the body and was strangled.

Harrison County Investigators determined that the male on scene, identified as Andrew Moore Luckhurst (the boyfriend of the female), was responsible for the female’s death. Harrison County Investigators also discovered that the victim had a protection order through Florida against Luckhurst.

The suspect was arrested for 1st Degree Murder and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Andrew Michael Luckhurst was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Murder – 1st Degree and violation of protective order/restraining order.

Luckhurst is being held in lieu of a No Bond dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge B. Ladner. The violation of a restraining order had a $1000 bond, but was set with added conditions.