Gazebo Gazette

The Gulfport Chamber of Commerce 10th annual Taste, Rattle & Roll fundraiser will return to the fountains of Centennial Plaza on Thursday, May 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. in an outdoors street-market style tasting event.

This year, along with presenting sponsor Island View Casino Resort, the Gulfport Chamber is welcoming more than 30 vendors representing Gulfport’s best restaurants, caterers, bakeries, and more.

The event will also include tastings of soft drinks, beer and spirits, so this is an age 21 and older event. A cash bar will also be available. The night will also include a chance to purchase tickets for a raffle with more than $6,000 in prizes.

“Since 2015, the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce has hosted Taste, Rattle & Roll to showcase excellent culinary talent located in our community, and — even more importantly now — support our local small businesses,” said Gulfport Chamber of Commerce Director Candace Ruland. “Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Gulfport Chamber board of directors has provided $34,000 in grants to local small business members.”

The Gulfport Chamber is also happy to partner with the Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood to have Taste, Rattle & Roll serve as a host site for the Mississippi Seafood Cookoff.

“While guests enjoy the flavors from local Gulfport restaurants, their ticket to Taste, Rattle & Roll also lets them watch top chefs from across the state prepare their signature dish to compete for the crown of king or queen of Mississippi Seafood,” Ruland said.

The winner gets to advance and represent the state in the national competition. More information can be found on the Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood website at msseafood.com.

Advance Taste, Rattle & Roll event tickets are online for $45 each or $80 per couple (day of the event tickets will be $50 each with no discounts). Raffle tickets are also available in advance or at the event – 1 for $10 or 3 for $20. You do not need to be present to win the giveaways.

To purchase Taste, Rattle & Roll tickets, go online to mscoastchamber.com or call 288.604.0014.