For eight years, the stoic “Sandyman” shows up right after Thanksgiving, on the beach west of the harbor in Pass Christian. The structure idea came from three ladies from West Second Street in Pass Christian who wanted a symbol of the city during the holiday season.

“When Sandyman was created we never knew how popular he would become,” stated Mary Bourdin, one of the citizens who put forth this idea to celebrate the holiday season in Pass Chris- tian. “It gives us great joy to see how much everyone enjoys him and to know he is a wonderful part of our community.”

The creation of “Sandyman” each year is a community effort as Harrison County Sand Beach workers piles him up while the Pass Christian Fire Department (PCFD) then spray the symbol with water.

For the last eight years, the PCFD do this every Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Following this, friends & family of the ladies join in every year to shape him & dress him up.