PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) — The Diamondhead School of Fine Arts proudly announces its latest production, Cinderella Waltz, a daring reinterpretation of the beloved fairy tale, written by acclaimed playwright Don Nigro and skillfully directed by Andie Rennie. Set to captivate audiences at The Randolph Center in Pass Christian from July 26-28, 2024, this dark comedy promises a night of laughter, surprises, and profound exploration.

“Cinderella Waltz” delves deep into the archetypal origins of one of the world’s most cherished stories. Contrasting the familiar, charming version with the darker, more ancient and disturbing tale recorded by the Brothers Grimm, the play challenges audiences to reconsider their perceptions of fairy tales.

Director Andie Rennie, making her Mississippi directorial debut, infuses Cinderella Waltz with a fresh perspective shaped by her extensive theatrical journey from Houston to New York. Rennie’s personal connection to the material adds depth to the production, having portrayed Mrs. Snow in her youth. Her directorial vision promises to push boundaries and challenge conventional interpretations of Cinderella’s narrative, offering theatergoers an unforgettable experience.

Performance Dates: Friday, July 26 at 7:00 PM • Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 PM & 7:00PM • Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 PM

Tickets are available for purchase online at dsfaglobal.org or the day of show. Prices are $20 for General Admission and $30 for VIP, with a $5 discount offered to Seniors, Students, and First Responders. The Gazebo Gazette readers get an exclusive promo code GAZEBO for $5 off tickets.

Special Sponsorship Opportunities include the chance to sponsor a gnome featured in the set, allowing local businesses and individuals to promote themselves while supporting the arts.

Join the musical at The Randolph Center for Cinderella Waltz, where you’re invited to laugh, reflect, and rediscover the timeless magic of storytelling in this innovative and thought-provoking production. Dedicated to fostering creativity and artistic expression in the community, the Diamondhead School of Fine Arts provides a platform for aspiring artists and performers to thrive through diverse programs and productions.

For more information, visit dsfaglobal.org or follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Phone number: 228.274.5404, Email: dsfa@dsfaglobal.org