Despite the end of summer and schools starting earlier, one thing has escalated across the southeastern portion of the United States — the beginning of football season.

Even though professional preseason starts as early as the first week of August nowadays, the South has become a community model for supporting football at all levels: youth recreation, high school, college, and professional.

As most learn in church or at Sunday school, the Lord always gives you another chance. This is the epitome of football in the South — every fall, you get a new chance.

Local southern schools have turned these into weekly events with games and booster club meetings all week. Even marching bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams have come to be an essential part of football, more than any other sport since athletics were instilled among communities over 100 years ago.