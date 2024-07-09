The Gazebo Gazette
GULFPORT (GG) — The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. announces the 2024-2025 Board of Trustees for its Leadership Gulf Coast (LGC) program along with appointing Keith Williams Jr. as the Board Chair.
Keith Williams, Jr. currently serves as Vice President for Community Bank in Gulfport. He is a graduate of William Carey University, where he earned his B.S.B.A. and M.B.A. He also graduated from the Mississippi School of Banking at The University of Mississippi.
Active in his community, Keith serves as a board member of the Mississippi Business Finance Corporation, President of Gulfport Youth Sports, and Treasurer of the Gulfport Main Street Association.
Keith is married to Victoria Mathews. They have two children, Riley and Brody. They enjoy sports, the outdoors, and traveling. They attend St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport.
Also serving on the board are:
- Carrie Fish, Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty- Board Chair-Elect
- Lauren Santa Cruz, Hancock Whitney- Past Board Chair
- Amy Bateson, Trustmark Bank- Program Chair
- Tiffany Bell, Gulf Coast Community Foundation- Program Chair-Elect
- Antoine Taylor, Second Circuit Intervention Court- Policy & Procedure Chair
- Brandon Pike, The Wetlands Solutions Companies- Treasurer
- Dr. Racheal Butler, The Butler Pharmacy
- Tyler Watters, Watters Architecture
- Rives Pringle, Hancock Whitney
- Emily Burke, Beau Rivage
- Camille Covington Smith, Covington Civil and Environmental
- Dr. Alesia Haynes, Climb CDC
- Darnell Schreck, The Peoples Bank
- Melissa Schnoor, Singing River Health System
- Randy Richardson, Century 21 J Carter and Company
- Steven Dick, Mississippi Power
- Bobby Gillon, Gulf Coast Impact Investments
- Erin Rosetti, Memorial Health System
- Scarlett Green, The Peoples Bank
- Jason Ducre, City of Gulfport Police Department
- Nikki Johns, AGJ Systems and Networks
- Jamie Barhanovich, Cypress Environment & Infrastructure
- Elisabeth Naff, Beau Rivage
Leadership Gulf Coast is a program of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. designed to prepare the area’s current and potential leaders for the future. The program’s goal is to understand real problems and opportunities in the local community, and to create a communication network between present and emerging leaders dedicated to the improvement of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. More than 1,000 leaders have graduated from the program since its inception in 1990.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.’s mission is to CONNECT, INFORM, ADVOCATE and DEVELOP. The mission is accomplished through a partnership with the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce.