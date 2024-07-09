The Gazebo Gazette

GULFPORT (GG) — The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. announces the 2024-2025 Board of Trustees for its Leadership Gulf Coast (LGC) program along with appointing Keith Williams Jr. as the Board Chair.

Keith Williams, Jr. currently serves as Vice President for Community Bank in Gulfport. He is a graduate of William Carey University, where he earned his B.S.B.A. and M.B.A. He also graduated from the Mississippi School of Banking at The University of Mississippi.

Active in his community, Keith serves as a board member of the Mississippi Business Finance Corporation, President of Gulfport Youth Sports, and Treasurer of the Gulfport Main Street Association.

Keith is married to Victoria Mathews. They have two children, Riley and Brody. They enjoy sports, the outdoors, and traveling. They attend St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport.

Also serving on the board are:

Carrie Fish, Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty- Board Chair-Elect

Lauren Santa Cruz, Hancock Whitney- Past Board Chair

Amy Bateson, Trustmark Bank- Program Chair

Tiffany Bell, Gulf Coast Community Foundation- Program Chair-Elect

Antoine Taylor, Second Circuit Intervention Court- Policy & Procedure Chair

Brandon Pike, The Wetlands Solutions Companies- Treasurer

Dr. Racheal Butler, The Butler Pharmacy

Tyler Watters, Watters Architecture

Rives Pringle, Hancock Whitney

Emily Burke, Beau Rivage

Camille Covington Smith, Covington Civil and Environmental

Dr. Alesia Haynes, Climb CDC

Darnell Schreck, The Peoples Bank

Melissa Schnoor, Singing River Health System

Randy Richardson, Century 21 J Carter and Company

Steven Dick, Mississippi Power

Bobby Gillon, Gulf Coast Impact Investments

Erin Rosetti, Memorial Health System

Scarlett Green, The Peoples Bank

Jason Ducre, City of Gulfport Police Department

Nikki Johns, AGJ Systems and Networks

Jamie Barhanovich, Cypress Environment & Infrastructure

Elisabeth Naff, Beau Rivage

Leadership Gulf Coast is a program of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. designed to prepare the area’s current and potential leaders for the future. The program’s goal is to understand real problems and opportunities in the local community, and to create a communication network between present and emerging leaders dedicated to the improvement of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. More than 1,000 leaders have graduated from the program since its inception in 1990.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.’s mission is to CONNECT, INFORM, ADVOCATE and DEVELOP. The mission is accomplished through a partnership with the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce.