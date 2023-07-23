It’s no secret Mississippi hospitals are struggling mightily.

This is a topic we’ve been talking about for nearly two years now as waves of layoffs continue to storm through the state’s healthcare system while various hospitals have been forced to close down specialty departments due to the ongoing crisis.

This past legislative session, lawmakers promised to implement a plan they said would serve as both a short-term and long-term solution for Mississippi’s hospital crisis.

While a plan was passed and signed into law, it has since proved of minimal help and even flawed in some regards.

If you look back at the months (and even years) leading into the most recent legislative session, medical officials have made numerous appearances on radio and TV stations across the state. They’ve sat down with print media reporters.

And there was a general consensus among them all – hospitals are in the worst shape they have ever been in, and while it is not a save-all silver bullet, Medicaid expansion is the next best step Mississippi can take.

I couldn’t agree with them more.

Fast-forward to just last week when 29,000 residents were cut from Medicaid division following a post-pandemic state review, officials are warning that number could skyrocket to 150,000 losing benefits if nothing is done.

So, what’s standing in the way of Mississippi and Medicaid expansion.

The answer is actually simple: the political polarization of the whole deal. If you ask conservatives, most will call it “Obamacare” and say the Democrats are seeking to enforce a socialist healthcare policy across America.

Some will say the state cannot afford the 10 percent that isn’t matched by the federal government.

If you ask Democrats, they will simply tell you “Republicans.” They might even argue that while the idea of expansion was solidified under Barack Obama, it was actually a brainchild of Ronald Reagan.