Gazebo Gazette

P.E.O. Chapter B of Long Beach will host its second annual “Fall into Christmas Ladies’ Luncheon and Silent Auction,” on Saturday, September 23, 2023. This fun social event serves as Chapter B’s major fundraiser to help fund scholarships for women and to support their community projects.

The luncheon will be held at the CDC Center of the First United Methodist Church Long Beach. The doors will open at 11:00 a.m., beginning with hors d’oeuvres and the silent auction.

A delicious, hot meal will be served at noon. Tickets are available and must be purchased in advance no later than September 8th.

P.E.O. is an international philanthropic educational organization that has worked to advance the educational opportunities of women through scholarships, grants, and loans since 1869. Chapter B-Long Beach was chartered in March 1930.

For additional information, contact Ashley (228)596-9855 or Jane (228)806-1865.





