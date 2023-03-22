Gazebo Gazette

The Hancock Health Foundation is proud to announce that Pride With a Purpose is accepting registrations for golfers and hole sponsors as well as donations for a silent auction. All money raised at this tournament goes to benefit the Mammography Assistance Program (MAP) at Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock, which provides free mammograms for uninsured women in Hancock County.

Now in its 22nd year, Pride With a Purpose was co-founded by Linda Tucker and her late partner, Charlene Schneider. Both women had family members and friends die of breast cancer and were concerned that too many women were not getting the early detection they needed.

Determined, they adopted fighting breast cancer as the purpose for their annual gathering of friends, creating Pride With a Purpose.

“We know that women tend to forego medical treatment when they are facing financial hardship,” Tucker said. “This is especially true for women who have dependent family. We want every woman to receive the care she needs regardless of her circumstances.”

Schneider always said that everything we do should have a purpose and hers lives on through the annual tournament, lovingly continued by Tucker. Lives continue to be saved because of their shared efforts and the support of their family and friends.

“My daughter is a breast cancer survivor, and I can tell you first-hand that mammograms save lives. The Mammography Assistance Program is a lifesaver. We appreciate all who help offer this assistance,” said Miriam Gray.

Pride With a Purpose will take place on Saturday, April 1st at Pass Christian Isles. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The registration fee is $75 per golfer. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Lunch is included.

Hole sponsorships are available for $100 each. There will also be a silent auction at the club house during the tournament. Donations for the silent auction are also being accepted.

To register in advance, coordinate delivery of a silent auction item, or for more information, please contact Linda Tucker at (228) 671-9900 or ltuckerbsl@aol.com.

Linda Tucker is a native of Rockvale, Tenn. and resident of Bay St. Louis, Miss. She was one of the legendary Wayland Baptist University Flying Queens, and went on to coach basketball at the middle and high school levels before becoming the first full-time women’s basketball coach at Rice University.

She also worked with the Special Olympics as well as Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, earning MGM Resorts International’s prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award for the entire company of 77,000 people in 2009. She remains an active member of the Hancock Health Foundation Board of Directors and Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis.

The Hancock Health Foundation is passionate and relentless in our goal of making sure Hancock County’s healthcare needs are met. Our projects truly run the gamut across the community. Whether we’re donating life-saving equipment to our local hospital, ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens have access to nutritious meals or sponsoring mammograms for women without insurance, we truly believe that there is no need too great or small.

CUTLINE, attached photo: Pride With a Purpose organizer Linda Tucker and members of the Hancock Health Foundation Board presenting the 2022 golf tournament earnings to the Radiology team at Ochsner. Left to right: Paula Jones, Dr. Richard Orange, Kerry Hudson, Russene Murphy, Dr. Tracy Benzing, Hank Wheeler, and Linda Tucker.