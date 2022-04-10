Gazebo Gazette

The University of Mississippi selected more than 60 students to receive a 2022 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university’s highest academic award. Two students from Pass Christian; Emily Pickich and Kiley Jacob won the prestigious award.

The Taylor Medals were established at UM in 1904 by Dr. William A. Taylor of Booneville in memory of his son, an honored 1871 alumnus of the university. The award recognizes no more than 1 percent of the student body each year.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business.

Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.

Recognized among the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country’s best college towns.