Gazebo Gazette

The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Gulf Park Pantry in Long Beach, Miss. is running low on donations and asks the coastal community to help USM students and staff in need.

Kristen Seymour, Graduate Assistant in the Office of Student Engagement at Gulf Park, says the pantry is available to all USM students.

“In the last year, we have seen an increase in the usage of our pantry, bringing in students from our other Coastal USM campuses as well. We have been so grateful in the past for our community donations, and our students are always thankful for the variety that they are able to get with the items that you provide,” said Seymour.

Items that are needed include pantry, household and basic hygiene items:

Canned chicken, soups, beans

Peanut butter, jams, nuts

Granola bars, fruit cups, oatmeal

Gluten free items

Feminine products

Hand soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes, soap

Seymour hopes that USM students and staff continue to use the pantry along with donations brought in to keep the shelves stocked.

Donations can be dropped off at Hardy Hall 242 or delivered to the Gulf Park Campus with attention to Gulf Park Pantry, Jessica Langston.

Langston, Director of Student Engagement and Strategic Initiatives at Gulf Park said cash donations are accepted. The pantry currently has an Amazon Wish List where donors can purchase items online to be sent directly to the food pantry.

The Gulf Park Pantry is a free resource used by many students and staff throughout Coastal USM. An individual needing items can shop during hours of operation at the pantry or request a pre-packaged bag of food and hygiene items.

Those needing assistance may also request special items needed due to allergies or household size. The pantry has seen an average of 25-30 bookings per semester with an average of 2-3 bookings per week.