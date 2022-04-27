by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates traveled to Columbia last Saturday for the Class 4A South State track and field championships. The Lady Pirates scored enough points to claim runner-up at the meet while the boys team title was won by Raymond with 118 points. Pass Christian tallied 67 points on the boys side to finish third out of 18 teams.

The Lady Pirates were led by Kamaiyah Pruitt who won the discus with a throw of 103′ 11″.

Other top four finishers include Reese Miller with a second place finish in pole vault at 7′ 6″ and Kylah Bell was second in the high jump with a height of 5′.

Hailee Simms was third in the triple jump with a leap of 34′ 8″ while Haleigh Haynes took third in high jump with a leap of 5′. Aleah West was third in the 3200m with a time of 15:20.52 and the 4x800m relay team of West, Kealey Skinner, Emily Dedeaux, and Kailey Taylor was third with a time of 11:23.93. Chanel Howard was third in the long jump with a distance of 16′ 7″.

Taylor also placed fourth in the 400m with a time of 1:04.55 and Skinner took fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:45.79.

Brinley Hoda was fourth in the 3200m in 15:28.63 and Simms was fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.45. Howard took fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 34′ 4 1/2″.

The Pirates were led by Thomas Carter who won the pole vault with a vault of 14′ and Kameron White who won the long jump with a leap of 21′ 5 1/2″. Other top four finishers for the Pirates include Dylan Grebel who placed second in the pole vault with a vault of 10′ and the 4x800m relay team of Ollie Bailey, Abel Nettles, Joshua Brill, and Zach Thomas that finished second with a time of 9:00.22. Thomas also placed third in the 1600m with a time of 5:06.03 and Larry Burks was third in the high jump with a leap of 6′.

Larkin Lewis was fourth in the 3200m with a time of 12:27.32.

The Our Lady Academy Crescents and Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws track and field teams made the long journey north to St. Andrew’s for the Class 3A South State championships on Friday.

The Rocks scored 90 points to place third out of 14 teams in the meet and qualified 11 entries for the state championships this weekend. Tylertown won the meet with 163 points.

The Rocks were led by triple-winner Keegan Leverett who won the South State title in the 3200m, 1600m, and 800m runs.

His winning time of 9:18.15 in the 3200m set a new school record in the event. Leverett now has all three school records in the distance races. His finish eclipsed the previous record of 9:21.49 set by Kyle Lewis in 2004.

Leverett also won the 1600m title with a time of 4:30.76 and the 800m title with a time of 2:01.05.

Ja’Kobe Cameron won the South State title in the long jump with a leap of 21′ 10″.

Other top four finishers for the Rocks include the 4x100m relay team of Cameron, Chandler Chapman, Canye Bankston, and Davien Lagarde which placed third in the event with a new school record time of 43.19. Their finish beat the previous school record time of 43.38 set in 2018 by the relay team of Brandon Bordelon, Robin Spanks, Devin Henry, and JD Rutherford.

Chandler Chapman placed second in the 110m hurdles (15.58) and the 300m hurdles (41.67) while the 4x200m relay team of Chapman, Bankston, Brady Logan, and Cameron finished second with a time of 1:30.76 which was just .21seconds off the school record.

The 4x800m relay team of Keegan Leverett, Reed Fairley, Gus Breisacher, and Carson Leverett placed third with a time of 9:07.53.

Ryan Tyler placed third in the shotput with a throw of 42′ 9″ and was fourth in the discus with a throw of 123′ 1″.

The Crescents tallied 52 points finish fourth overall out of 17 teams. St. Andrew’s won the meet with 97 points.

The Crescents were led by their 4x800m relay team of Rylie Moore, Emma Grace Cain, Margaret Compretta, and Colleen Nolan that won the event with a time of 10:43.48.

Other top four finishers include Nolan with a third place finish in the 1600m run with a time of 6:01.05 and a second place finish in the 800m run with a time of 2:37.80.

Cain finished fourth in the 1600m run with a time of 6:03.12.

The 4x400m relay team of Nicole Bradford, Abby Zimmermann, Margaret Compretta, and Riley Cruthirds placed third with a time of 4:28.16.

Emily Reinike finished third in the high jump with a height of 4’8″ while Compretta took second in the pole vault with a vault of 8′.