Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian’s War Memorial Park (101 Fleitas Avenue) will once again be filled with toe-tapping, live music echoing over the Mississippi Sound on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. The annual Jazz in the Pass returns to Pass Christian’s War Memorial Park Sunday, May 26th from 12pm-8pm. The event is free and open to the public!

The Jazz in the Pass Committee is excited to announce that Buc-ee’s is our first “Crescendo” Sponsor for Jazz in the Pass!! The first Buc-ee’s Country Store and Gas Station in Mississippi is currently under construction along I-10 in Pass Christian. Buc-ee’s generous donation will fund the fireworks display to end the evening.

Jazz in the Pass celebrates the musical heritage of Pass Christian where the city’s most famous musical native son and jazz legend, Captain John Handy (1900-1971) was born. Captain John Handy is celebrated as an exemplary performer of traditional New Orleans jazz, but his innovative and forceful work on the alto saxophone also inspired rhythm and blues pioneers Louis Jordan and Earl Bostic.

The great nephew of John Handy, Julius Handy III will be one of the featured performers at Jazz in the Pass! Julius Handy is also a jazz saxophonist in New Orleans and carrying on his family’s tradition.

This year’s line-up includes:

*Noon-1:45-T’Holloway

*2-3:45pm-41st Army Band

*4-5:45pm-Julius Handy III (Great-Nephew of Captain John Handy)

*6-8pm-Made in Stone

*8:00pm-Fireworks

While the musicians are playing, visitors will be able to buy food and drink as well as browse a selection of craft vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets (please leave glass containers at home). Come and relax under the oaks and enjoy some great music!

Jazz in the Pass is a program under Pass Christian Main Street. For more information, visit www.jazzinthepass.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/105129852659947 Media contact: Jazz in the Pass Chairman Joe Piernas, 228-323-2372, joepiernas3@gmail.com