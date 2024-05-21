Gazebo Gazette

What if everyone in Pass Christian read the same book and then joined together to talk about it? That is the idea behind One Book, One Pass. The 2024 selected author is Lauren Groff and the book selection is The Vaster Wilds.

Over the next several months, the community is encouraged to read the book and engage in book discussions, panel discussions, and other programs that will culminate in the Author Presentation by Lauren Groff on Tuesday, October 22nd at 6:30pm at the Randolph Center in Pass Christian (315 Clark Avenue).

Lauren Groff is a three-time National Book Award finalist and The New York Times–bestselling author of the novels The Monsters of Templeton, Arcadia, Fates and Furies, Matrix, and The Vaster Wilds, as well as the celebrated short story collections Delicate Edible Birds and Florida. She has won The Story Prize, the ABA Indies’ Choice Award, France’s Grand Prix de l’Héroïne, and the Joyce Carol Oates Prize, and has been a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Her work regularly appears in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and elsewhere. Her work has been translated into thirty-six languages.

The 2024 community read book is Groff’s latest novel, The Vaster Wilds. A taut and electrifying novel about one spirited girl alone in the wilderness, trying to survive. At once a thrilling adventure story and a penetrating fable about trying to find a new way of living in a world succumbing to the churn of colonialism, The Vaster Wilds is a work of raw and prophetic power that tells the story of America in miniature, through one girl at a hinge point in history, to ask how—and if—we can adapt quickly enough to save ourselves.

Copies of The Vaster Wilds are available for check out at the Pass Christian Library or for purchase at Pass Christian Books. Please call the library (228-452-4596) or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com if you have any questions or need further information.

You can follow the One Book One Pass Program on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067992191047) or see details at https://www.facebook.com/events/1131834948089305