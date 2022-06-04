by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

After a three year absence, thousands of music fans descended on Pass Christian’s War Memorial Park to honor America’s fallen heroes and to enjoy a beautiful day of jazz.

Fans of all ages filled the park and took full advantage of finally being able to gather together to spend an enjoyable day with family and friends.

Jazz enthusiasts were treated to almost eight straight hours of smooth jazz, funk and fellowship with other music lovers.

This year’s event included such first class acts as Insight Moment, Da Real Band, Starz with the feature act being Julius Handy III (Great nephew of Jazz Phenom and Pass Christian Native Captain John Handy).

Julius Handy and his band inspired the audience to sing along, dance to the music and to “let it all hang out.”

In fact several groups of dancers began line dancing to their favorite tunes. When Handy asked if the crowd was having fun the crowd exploded with resounding shouts of approval and unending applause. When Handy asked the crowd if they wanted him to come back next year they overwhelmingly shouted “YES”.

Jazz In The Pass has become an integral part of Pass Christian’s noteworthy annual evens. It always offers high quality entertainment, all for free. Unfortunately event organizers were unable to respond to a media request for additional event information by the Wednesday deadline.

Regardless, Jazz in The Pass Director Joe Piernas seemed overjoyed with the success of this year’s event.