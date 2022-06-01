Gazebo Gazette

Saint Stanislaus held its Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, which concluded its 167th year of Catholic education. The Class of 2022 received their high school diplomas during the ceremony, and the Saint Stanislaus administrative team led the conferral of diplomas and presentation of graduation awards.

For the twenty–second time in Saint Stanislaus’ history, Honors Diplomas and Medallions were presented to the following graduates: Joseph Bradford, Gus Breisacher, Clayton Bryan, Ben Carrigee, Jack DiMento, Alex Fabra, Reid Fairley, Byron Krohn, Jackson LeBlanc, Carson Leverett, Keegan Leverett, Connor Macomber, and Dylan McShane.

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Award was presented to Brandon Rhodes in recognition of the qualities of scholarship and character.

Keegan Leverett received the Scholar–Athlete Award in recognition of excellence in both scholarly and athletic endeavors and for lettering in at least two varsity sports.

Kendall Desporte was named the Jeanne Simon Award recipient for being an unheralded influence for good on the Saint Stanislaus community.

The Saint Stanislaus Alumni Association Award was presented to Jackson LeBlanc in recognition for concern for his fellow man through projects involving the corporal and spiritual works of mercy.

The American Legion Award, given by the Clement R. Bontemps, Post #139 of the American Legion, was presented to Clayton Bryan in recognition of his service to his community as well as his demonstration of the high qualities of honor, courage, scholarship, leadership, service, companionship, and character.

The Conduct Award for a Resident Student was given to Jackon Reid in recognition of his whole-hearted cooperation, which has been a source of inspiration and good example to the entire student body.

The Brother Joseph Donovan Character Cup, is presented to a day student and resident student who takes responsibility for his own holistic education and who contributes by word and example to the creation of a healthy environment for his peers. In addition to qualities such as honesty, integrity, dependability, and courage, a Brother Joseph Donovan Character Cup recipient is also a young man who takes the Gospel mandate to serve others to heart. Reginald McIntyre was presented the resident student Character Cup, while Ethan Jacobi was presented the day student Character Cup.

The President’s Award is the highest award offered by Saint Stanislaus to a graduating senior. It is presented to the student who has demonstrated to an outstanding degree the qualities of leadership, responsibility, initiative, manners and stability. The President‘s Award was presented to Jack DiMento.

Jack DiMento was recognized as the Class of 2022 Salutatorian, and Keegan Leverett was recognized as the Valedictorian. Jack finished his time at SSC with a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.48. Jack was a member of Student Council for 5 years and most recently served as Vice President. He is a member of National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society, and French Honor Society. Jack is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta and the Hancock Youth Leadership Academy. Jack‘s biggest academic achievement this year was being named a National Merit Finalist. Jack will be attending the University of Mississippi where he will pursue a pre-law course of study.

Keegan‘s weighted GPA was a 4.50. He is a member of the Cross Country, Soccer, and Track Teams. He has been a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, and was a Student Minister. Keegan is a member of Hancock County Leadership Academy and is a Student Ambassador through the SSC Admissions Office. Keegan will be attending the University of Mississippi in the Fall where he will be studying biochemistry with hopes to attend med school after completion of his undergraduate degree.

After receiving their diplomas, the members of the Class of 2022 received their Saint Stanislaus Alumni Pin and were formally inducted into the Saint Stanislaus Alumni Association. The seniors were led in the induction by Mr. Joseph Gex II, Saint Stanislaus Class of 1988 and Saint Stanislaus Alumni Director.

Over 80% of the Class of 2022 earned scholarships totaling over 4.4 million dollars.

Saint Stanislaus College Prep; located in Bay St. Louis, MS, is a Catholic boarding and day school for young men in grades seven through twelve. The school fosters character formation and integrates faith development within a curriculum that is primarily college preparatory.

For more information on Saint Stanislaus please, visit our website at www.ststan.com.