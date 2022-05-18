Gazebo Gazette

John Dane, III, Chairman of United States Marine, Inc. announced the appointments of Timothy Hunt to President and Bryant Bernhard, PE as Chief Technology Officer. Tim has over 24 years of experience in the marine industry and 12 years with USMI.

Native of Pass Christian; John Dane, III explained, “Tim has my support, and that of the USMI employees, as he assumes this important role of leadership at USMI.”

To facilitate Hunt’s appointment, Bryant Bernhard, PE, will assume the new position of innovations efforts as the Chief Technology Officer. This change will ensure continued innovation at USMI.

Dane shared, “In all my years in the marine business, Bryant has stood out as one of the smartest and hardest working people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. His contributions to USMI from his 13-year role as President will benefit our customers for years to come.”

Headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi, with a maintenance/repair facility in Chesapeake, Virginia, United States Marine, Inc. has designed and built military, patrol and special warfare boats ranging in length from 21 feet to 130 feet, constructed of high-performance composites or aluminum. USMI is a fully integrated manufacturer capable of designing, building, and testing boats in house.

A total service commitment is attained by delivering the most capable and rugged boats to customers, followed by unprecedented support after delivery. For additional information, please visit www.usmi.com.