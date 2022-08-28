In that time frame, Corley left an indelible mark on the program. During his career, Corley hit 35 home-runs, drove in 180 runs, and batted .433. On the mound, he finished with a 22-2 record and a career 0.81 ERA and set a single-season ERA mark in 2001 of 0.51 that still stands.

Corley, a 2002 graduate of Pleasant Ridge High School, lettered four years for the Panthers program.

Saint Stanislaus head baseball coach Brad Corley was inducted into the Pleasure Ridge High School Athletic Hall of Fame in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, August 20.

He was voted regional player of the year multiple times. During his junior and senior seasons, he was named All-Division, All-Region, and All-State. He was selected Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball and was also named Kentucky’s ‘Mr.Baseball.’

Corley was drafted in the 16th round of the 2002 Major League Baseball draft by the Colorado Rockies. However, he opted to play collegiate baseball for Ron Polk and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

After a career that saw him earn Freshman All-Southeastern Conference, All-Southeastern Conference, and All-American honors, he was drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft in 2005 by the Pitts- burgh Pirates.

He played professional baseball for the Pirates organization from 2005-09 and for the Colorado Rockies organization from 2009-11.

Corley is entering his third season as head coach at Saint Stanislaus. His squad won the Division 8-3A title last season.