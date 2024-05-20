Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, has lifted the beach water contact advisory for Pass Christian West Beach, Pass Christian Central Beach, Pass Christian East Beach, and Gulfport West Beach.

Water samples at these stations show the areas have reached acceptable bacteria levels. Water contact advisories remain for two Mississippi beaches. Details on these advisories and more information about the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program and the location of beach sampling stations is available here.

The water contact ADVISORY has been LIFTED for:

Pass Christian West Beach — the affected area is from Fort Henry Ave. east to Elliot St. (Station 5)

Pass Christian Central Beach — the affected area is from Henderson Ave. east to Hiern Ave. (Station 6)

Pass Christian East Beach — the affected area is from Espy Ave. east to Hayden Ave. (Station 7)

Gulfport West Beach — the affected area is from Marie Ave. east to Camp Ave. (Station 8)

Advisories REMAIN in effect for:

Long Beach — the affected area is from Oak Garden Ave. east to Girard Ave. (Station 7A)

Gulfport Harbor Beach — the affected area is from 20th Ave. east to Thornton Ave. (Station 9)

Swimmers are reminded that the Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming should not occur during or within 24 hours of significant rainfall.

To be included in a public group list to receive beach advisories directly, text “MDEQbeach” to (833)259-4545 or follow MDEQ on Twitter: @MDEQ.