Gazebo Gazette

The 2023 annual Pass Christian Pet Pawrade is scheduled to occur Saturday, December 2nd at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian. Registration begins at 12pm with the event to happen following.

It’s a tradition to do the parade the day after Christmas in the Pass.

Entries will be grouped by size, starting with petite, medium, and El Grande, and there will be an award for each class: Best Dressed Pet, Best Dressed Pet Handler, and Best in Show.

All of the proceeds to benefit Animal Aid of Mississippi. Additionally upon registration, you receive a goody bag for your pet.

For further information, please email mjbourdin@hotmail.com or call 228-452-4418.