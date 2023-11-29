Gazebo Gazette

Units from the Harrison County Fire Rescue and Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) responded to a structure fire on Woodbridge Drive off Highway 53 in West Harrison County early Tuesday morning, November 28, 2023.

According to the family, two spouses, an 80-year old parent and two pets escaped the fire due to the smoke detector going off around 3am. After the fire was stopped, the house was reportedly a total loss.

Red Cross officials were on the scene to assist the family. Currently, the fire is being investigated and believed to be from a heating unit.

(All Photos taken by Harrison County Fire Rescue)