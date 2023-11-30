Gazebo Gazette

Thursday morning, November 30, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Mario Christopher Lawton from Pass Christian, Mississippi on drug trafficking charges for possessing with intent to distribute, methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30pm, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at the residence of Mario Christopher Lawton located in Pass Christian, Mississippi.

A search of the residence yielded approximately (2) pounds of methamphetamine and felony quantities of marijuana. Investigators also recovered multiple firearms and currency seized as drug proceeds.

Based on the findings, Lawton was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Marijuana.

The suspect was subsequently transported and booked into the Harrison County Jail held in lieu of a $340,000.00 bond issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert J. Fountain. The Pass Christian Police Department assisted in the investigation.