‘Tis the Season to shop small, shop local and win!

The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch their 2023 Christmas Passport Program in hopes to encourage locals and destination shoppers to skip the on- line retailers and support local.

Visit the businesses listed on the passport and get your stamp. For one entry, visit at least three of the participating businesses and collect a stamp with purchases made.

Complete the entire passport card for an entry into the Gift Card Drawing. The Gift Card Drawing will include gift certificates from the participating merchants.

There will be multiple winners announced. Drop off your completed passports at Cat Island Coffeehouse/Pass Christian Books, Pass Christian Olive Oils & Vinegars, The Pass Daq and FroYo Shoppe or Robin’s Nest in the Pass by December 16, 2023.