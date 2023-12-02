Gazebo Gazette
‘Tis the Season to shop small, shop local and win!
The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch their 2023 Christmas Passport Program in hopes to encourage locals and destination shoppers to skip the on- line retailers and support local.
Visit the businesses listed on the passport and get your stamp. For one entry, visit at least three of the participating businesses and collect a stamp with purchases made.
Complete the entire passport card for an entry into the Gift Card Drawing. The Gift Card Drawing will include gift certificates from the participating merchants.
There will be multiple winners announced. Drop off your completed passports at Cat Island Coffeehouse/Pass Christian Books, Pass Christian Olive Oils & Vinegars, The Pass Daq and FroYo Shoppe or Robin’s Nest in the Pass by December 16, 2023.
Participating businesses in- clude: Bacchus On The Beach Pass Christian; Beacoup De Chifferobes Consignment & Boutique; Cat Island Coffeehouse/Pass Christian Books; Cook’s Day Off; Davis Drugs; Denise Hopkins Fine Art; Derek Doyle Designs; Elysian Salon Spa; Fatsumo Sushi; Hook Gulf Coast Cuisine; K. Pavolini & Company; Parkers, Inc.; Pass Christian Nutrition; Pass Christian Olive Oils & Vinegars; Paws on the Pass; Pirates Cove; Robert’s Café; Robin’s Nest in the Pass; Sara Kate Boutique; Sea Level; Shaggy’s Pass Harbor; Southern Printing and Silk Screen- ing; Stella Maris Gifts; Sweet Magnolia Boutique Coastal; The Deck; The Dermatology Clinic Pass Christian; The Guilded Oak; The Pass Daq & FroYo Shoppe; and The Whiskey Bar.
“We are so excited to bring this program back again and bigger than ever,” said Anna Claire Perronne, Director of the Long Beach and Pass Christian Chambers of Commerce. “Now, more than ever, it is extremely important to support your local small business- es who support the community throughout the year. This is such a fun way to get out and do just that.”
Pick up a passport at one of the participating locations. For more information, call the Chamber office at 228.604.0014 or email at annaclaire@mscoastchamber. com.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.’s mission is to CONNECT, INFORM, ADVOCATE and DEVELOP.
The mission is accomplished through a partnership with the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Pass Chris- tian Chamber of Commerce.