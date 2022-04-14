Gazebo Gazette

Thursday afternoon, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes announced the appointment of Adam Cooper as Chief of Police for the Gulfport Police Department.

Cooper will lead the department after the retirement of former Chief Chris Ryle and currently serves as Commander of Operations for the police department.

“After a thorough nationwide search with highly-qualified internal and external candidates, I am proud to announce Commander Adam Cooper as our next Chief of Police,” said Mayor Billy Hewes. “He has committed his professional career to public safety and serving this city. Adam’s dedication, internal knowledge, and integrity make him the perfect fit to lead our police force moving forward.”

Serving the citizens of Gulfport for 27 years, beginning as a Community Service Technician in 1995, Cooper has extensive law enforcement experience and leadership, including:

* Commander of Operations (2018 – Present)

* Captain, Officer in Charge of Special Enforcement (2015 – 2018)

* Lieutenant, Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations (2010 – 2015)

* Sergeant, Criminal Investigations Division (2005 – 2010)

* Officer of the Year, American Legion (2010)

“I want to thank Mayor Billy Hewes for this opportunity to lead the agency. I am excited and ready to work with our officers, community partners, and citizens who entrust us to keep Gulfport a safe and great place to live, work, and visit,” said Cooper.

Cooper is a member of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Southern Police Institute Alumni Association, Police Benevolent Association, and is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute’s Police Executive Program as well as Leadership Gulf Coast through the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.

The recommendation for appointment will be sent to the Gulfport City Council on Tuesday, April 19th, for ratification, with an official start date as Chief of Police on May 1st, 2022.