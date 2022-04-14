by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The high school track and field season is culminating as quickly as Jordan Anthony runs 100m, which is pretty doggone fast.

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates claimed the Region 4-4A title on Wednesday scoring 143 points in the seven team field. The Pirates were runners-up in the boys division scoring 107 points to finish behind champion Columbia with 164 points.

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws traveled to Tylertown for the Region 4-3A meet where they placed third with 124 points behind champion Tylertown with 219 points in the 10 team field. OLA scored 95 points to place fourth in the girls’ standings.

The Lady Pirates were led by event winners Reese Miller who took top honors in the pole vault with a height of 7′ 6″. Chanel Howard won the triple jump with a leap of 35′ 2″.

Other top four finishers for the Lady Pirates include Maleygh Acker (4th, 100m, 13.35), Dashayla Dedeaux (4th, 200m, 27.77), Kailey Taylor (2nd, 400m, 1:03.33), Kealey Skinner (2nd, 800m, 2:43.30), Aleah West (3rd, 1600m, 7:01.14; 2nd, 3200m, 15:26.69) Isabella Robinson (4th, 1600m, 7:07.81), Brinley Hoda (3rd, 3200m, 15:58.11), Misha Jenkins (4th, 3200m, 16:51.60), Hailee Simms (3rd, 100m hurdles, 17.45; 3rd, triple jump, 34′ 2″), Haleigh Haynes (2nd, high jump, 4′ 10″), Kylah Bell (3rd, high jump, 4′ 10″), Howard (4th, long jump, 16′ 9 1/2″), and Kamaiyah Pruitt (2nd, discus, 87′ 11″).

The Lady Pirates 4x100m relay team of Anaya Bradley, Acker, Takyia Tyson, and Dedeaux took second in 52.34. The 4x200m relay team of Zahria Reese, Amarie Edwards, Taylor, and Brianna Hertz placed third in 1:52.28. The 4x400m relay team of Gabrielle Venable, Morgan McWilliams, Taylor, and Skinner placed fourth in 5:08.89. The 4x800m relay team of West, Emily Dedeaux, Taylor, and Skinner placed fourth in 14:28.48.

The Pirates were paced by event winners Zach Thomas who won the 1600m in 4:57.89 and Talan Lindmark claimed the top spot in the 3200m with a time or 12:32.28. Thomas Carter won the pole vault with a height 13′. The 4x800m relay team of Bailey, Joshua Brill, Nettles, and Thomas won the event in 9:22.52.

Other top four finishers for the Pirates include Abel Nettles (4th, 400m, 54.39), Ollie Bailey (2nd, 1600m, 5:12.37), Joshua Brill (3rd, 1600m, 5:29.36), Larkin Lewis (2nd, 3200m, 12:33.91), Gray Tusa (3rd, 12:55.18), Larry Burks (2nd, high jump, 6′), Dylan Grebel (2nd, pole vault, 9′ 6″), and Kam White (4th, long jump, 20′ 9″).

The Pirates’ 4x400m relay team of Joshua Brill, Nettles, Lindmark, and Landon Laphand placed second with a time of 3:48.70.

The Rocks made the trip to Tylertown in Walthall County where the nation’s top sprinter, Jordan Anthony, runs. The Rocks put up a noteworthy performance placing third and so did Anthony. He wowed the crowd with a wind-legal nation leading time of 10.14 in the 100m and a 21.07 in the 200m.

For the Rocks, Keegan Leverett was a triple winner claiming titles in the 800m (2:01.22), 1600m (4:34.70), and 3200m (9:44.87).

Other top four finishers for the Rocks include Chandler Chapman (2nd, 110m hurdles, 15.53; 4th, 300m hurdles, 44.29), Ja’Kobe Cameron (3rd, long jump, 20′ 8″), Davien Lagarde (3rd, triple jump, 37′ 4″), Jaden Tran (4th, triple jump, 37′ 4″), and Ryan Tyler (2nd, discus, 123′ 1″; 3rd, shotput, 45′).

The Rocks 4x800m relay team of Alex Fabra, Reed Fairley, Gus Breisacher, and Carson Leverett placed third in 9:17.43. The 4x200m relay team of Brady Logan, Canye Bankston, Ja’Kobe Cameron, and Davien Lagarde finished third with a time of 1:34.16. The 4x400m relay team of Micah Bishop, Carson Leverett, Gus Breisacher, and Fabra placed fourth in 3:47.86. The 4x100m relay team of Chapman, Bankston, Brady Logan, and Lagarde placed fourth with a time of 45.42.

The Crescents were led by their 4x800m relay team of Rylie Moore, Emma Grace Cain, Margaret Compretta, and Colleen Nolan that finished first with a time of 11:03.32. Nolan also won the 800m in 2:36.00.

Other top four finishers for the Crescents include Elle Powers (4th, 3200m, 13:48.05), Nolan (2nd, 1600m, 6:01.28), Cain (3rd, 1600m, 6:14.50), Riley Cruthirds (4th, 400m, 1:06.07), Compretta (4th, 800m, 2:47.80; 3rd, pole vault, 7′), and Emily Reinike (2nd, high jump, 4′ 8″).

The Crescents’ 4x400m relay team of Nicole Bradford, Compretta, Abby Zimmermann, and Cruthirds placed second with a time of 4:27.78.

The Class 3A South State championship meet will be held at St. Andrew’s in Ridgeland on Friday, April 22 while the Class 4A South State championship meet is set to be run at Columbia High School on Saturday, April 23.

The meets are set to start at 12 noon.