by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

On a proposal Tuesday night, March 7, 2023 at the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen and Mayor meeting, Ward 1 Alderwoman Betty Sparkman’s agenda item to consider scheduling a public town hall meeting every quarter for the purpose of allowing citizens to ask questions and provide feedback was denied with a 4-1 vote against.

Alderwoman Parkman gave reference to a recent event at the Pass Christian Historical Society where Mayor Jimmy Rafferty gave a presentation on the different occurrences happening in the city and details that have been passed.

“Citizens want to know about concerns happening in the city,” stated Alderwoman Sparkman addressing the proposal. “Many of them left without answers which could dictate their understandings.”

Pass Christian Alderman-at-Large Kenny Torgeson immediately spoke about receiving numerous telephone calls from residents every day and stressed that he meets with individuals every day at his office on North Street.

“I get calls from all over,” said the Alderman-at-Large. “My phone number is alway available and anyone can stop in the office.”

Ward 4 Alderman Victor Pickich went further in discussing this issue, claiming of his regular meeting with the Timber Ridge Home Owners Association and pointing out the aldermen could call a special workshop if there was a community issue. Following this statement, Pickich suggested that public comments should be placed on the agenda before the board meeting, in order for the aldermen to acknowledge the concerns and possibly provide a solution.

Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball spoke of his dislike of this proposal from a personal and financial point of view.

“I’m always available and transparent. I am full time alderman and I use social media along with my phone where I return every call and text unless I am out of town,” said Kimball. “I don’t think this would be a good idea for the city because we’d have to pay overtime to the city department heads when attending these suggested meetings.”

Before the final vote, Pickich inquired to Pass Christian City Attorney Malcolm Jones if this would even be possible in law because of having a majority of aldermen outside city hall. Jones responded this would be ok as long as a public notice was given and minutes were kept about attendance, but their could be no action taken.

With the end of the discussion, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen voted to deny the proposal 4-1 with only Sparkman favoring.