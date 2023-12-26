It is that time of year where everyone seems a little bit brighter, and everyone seems to have that extra bounce in their step.

We seem to be more polite and even seem to walk with smiles on our faces. We are friendlier and more charitable. It is truly a wonderful time of the year. Did you ever ask why…why for these days, be- tween Thanksgiving and New Years, the world is a different place? Searching for an explanation as to why, you have to go back to examine our history and our “Traditions”.

“Traditions”…a very strange word in our society today. The definition of “Traditions”…A long established custom or belief that has been passed from generation to generation to another. We don’t seem to honor many of our ‘Traditions’ like our brothers and sisters in other countries. Yet even so, there are some “Traditions” during the Holiday Season that seem to buck the trend.

For me, I remember like it was yesterday, coming home from school or coming home from work early on Christmas Eve.

For almost forty years I prepared for and took part in the traditional Christmas Eve concert and Midnight Mass. Whether it was in a small neighborhood Church or at places like St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, whether as a member of a choir or as a featured professional, music was always such a big part of my Holiday tradition.

Christmas just wasn’t Christmas without the Christmas Concert and the Midnight Mass.

I also remember Christmas Eve as a time where I could rush around and finish some last-minute shopping that had to wait for that Holiday bonus check in order to get done.