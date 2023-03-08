When you think of a gathering, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Some of us may think “oh my goodness, I have to deal with my crazy family” or “what am I drinking to put up with everyone?”

Yes, I said it!

We don’t want to admit to a lot of thoughts we may have but thank goodness that no bubbles appear over our heads to what we’re thinking at the moment.

Then there’s a lot of us who start to think “what am I going to make?” Whether it be an appetizer, entrée, or dessert, sometimes it’s really hard to think of something to make.

I go to many gatherings with friends and with my local Elks Lodge family, and there are so many ideas that run through my head of what I’m going to make for a crowd.

To make it easier, I go off what type of gathering, how many I may be feeding, and if there’s a theme. It definitely breaks it down.

I was curious and started researching how potlucks began.

It goes back to the Middle Ages where people would have unexpected guests or travelers and they would be served whatever was left over or what they had so it was considered “luck of the pot.”

Sometimes it was a communal meal where everyone’s dish would be thrown together to create a “stone soup.”

In the 19th and 20th century America, it turned into a gathering where everyone brought a dish to share, not mixed.

So, there you have it. Nice and simple. I’ve been reading that many people have a “potluck dish.”

There’s too many good things to have just one personally, but I get it. Do what you’re best at and what you’re known for.