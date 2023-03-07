by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

Pass Christian High School hosted the first of their two varsity invitational track and field meets scheduled for this year last week with the Pirate Relays on Tuesday, February 28, at Francis McDonald Stadium. The Pirates swept the team titles with the boys team scoring 99 points while St. Patrick finished second with 72 points followed by Forrest County AHS 49, and East Central 23. The Lady Pirates tallied 113 points to win the title followed by St. Patrick with 90, Forrest County AHS 28, and East Central with 3 points.

In the boys division, the Pirates were led by Tahli Clark who won the 200m (23.58) and was second in the 100m (11.43). Landon Laphand won the 400m (53.27) and Talan Lindmark took first in the 800m (2:12.71).

D.J. Magee won the 110m hurdles (19.55) and Lathan Lewis won the 300m hurdles (52.73). Perry Williams won the long jump (20′ 5″) and placed second in the triple jump (39′ 8″).

The Pirates won the 4x100m relay (45.82), the 4x200m relay (1:33.39), and the 4x400m relay (3:43.97).

Other top three finishers for the Pirates included Brandon Benoit with a second in the shot put (40′ 1″) and Litmaine Magee third in the shot put (36′ 8″). Landon Hall was second in the high jump (5′ 10″) and Ryland Shoulders was second in the 100m (11.67) and 200m (23.98). Tristan Jones finished second in the 400m (54.22) while Ollie Bailey was second in the 1600m run (5:07.10). Gray Tusa placed third in the 3200m run (13:18.18).

The Lady Pirates were paced by Maleygh Acker who won the 100m (13.23) and Anaya Bradley who took gold in the 200m (27.61). Anabelle Jordan won the 100m hurdles (19.82) while Sanaa Green won the triple jump (34′) and placed second in the long jump (14′ 6″). Kamiyah Pruitt won the discus with a throw of 87′ 3″.

The Lady Pirates won both the 4x100m relay (52.20) and the 4x200m relay (1:53.46).

Other top three finishers included Dashayla Dedeaux who placed second in the 100m (13.76) and Zahria Reese was second in the 200m (28.21). Amarie Edwards took third in the 200m (28.79) while Kailey Taylor was second in the 400m (1:03.11) and Morgan McWilliams was third (1:08.44).

Brinley Hoda placed third in the 3200m run (16:33.41) and Kyleigh Haynes was third in the 300m hurdles (59.96). Catelyn Obillo placed second in the triple jump (28′ 8″) and third in the long jump (13′ 9″).