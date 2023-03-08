Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested county resident George Somers on one felony count of Molesting–Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, county Investigators received a report from Child Protective Services that the suspect had molested a 3 year old relative.

During the course of the investigation, George Somers admitted to Investigators that he had molested a 3 year old relative. Investigators obtained a warrant for Somers for Molesting- Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes.

The suspect was arrested on the warrant at theHarrison County Criminal Investigation Division.

George Somers was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Molesting–Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a $100,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.