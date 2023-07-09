Gazebo Gazette

A report released Friday, July 7, 2023 showed Mississippi revenue collections exceeded expectations by $699,647,493 in Fiscal Year 2023. In total, Mississippi collected $7,687,047,493, representing an increase of 4.11% over the previous year.

“Today’s announcement is further proof of our state’s economic strength and the effectiveness of our conservative budgeting practices,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. “I want to return it to Mississippians.”

In May 2023, Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached an all-time low for the third consecutive month. Additionally, in 2022, Mississippi set a record in new private capital investment when it finalized over $6 billion in new economic development projects.

This includes the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history, a $2.5 billion investment that will create 1,000 jobs with an average annual salary of almost $100,000 according to the Governor’s statement.

Mississippi students are also excelling in the classroom. Recently, the National Institute for Early Education Research recognized Mississippi as one of the top five states for high-quality pre-K. Mississippi’s high school graduation rate is currently at an all-time high, and the state is leading the nation in fourth grade reading and math gains.

Media outlets and education experts from around the country have dubbed this historic success as the “Mississippi Miracle.”