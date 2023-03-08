Gazebo Gazette

MGM Park will once again be a host site for the annual ‘Battle at the Beach,’ a tournament matching local and regional high school baseball teams against each other from March 9 through March 18. All games at MGM Park as part of the ‘Battle at the Beach’ are presented by Hancock Whitney.

“We at Hancock Whitney are honored to help bring ‘Battle at the Beach’ to MGM Park and South Mississippi,” said Hancock Whitney Mississippi Gulf Coast President Brent Fairley. “This tournament features the best of the best among high school baseball players throughout our region and recognizes the strong commitment these young athletes and their coaches have to excellence. We’re very proud to be part of both the ‘Battle at the Beach” and the Hancock Whitney Classic and look forward to welcoming players, families, and fans to these exciting Coastal Mississippi events.”

Tickets for all games are $10 and will be available for purchase on the day of each game at the main MGM Park gate, located on the northeast side of the stadium near the intersection of Howard and Caillavet. Seating is general admission for all games and the MGM Park concession stands will be open with a limited menu. The scheduled games are:

Friday, March 10

5:00 pm – Pass Christian vs. Etowah (AL)

7:30 pm – Biloxi vs. D’Iberville

Thursday, March 16

5:00 pm – Ocean Springs vs. Lafayette

7:30 pm – St. Martin vs. McGill Toolin (AL)

Friday, March 17

2:30 pm – Resurrection vs. Alma Bryant (AL)

5:00 pm – Harrison Central vs. Denham Springs (LA)

7:30 pm – D’Iberville vs. St. John Neumann (FL)

Saturday, March 18

10:00 am – West Harrison vs. Warren Central

12:30 pm – Gulfport vs. Smiths Station (AL)

3:00 pm – St. Stanislaus vs. Petal

Single-game tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers’ season are available by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers’ season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls on Tuesday, March 14, and Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.