More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Cecilia Cottone, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Allied Health Studies, is one of those students.

Reese Gorman, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Public Policy Leadership, is one of those students.

Hayes Leyser, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Biological Science, is one of those students.

Margaret White, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Biological Science, is one of those students.

Lillian Moran, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Accountancy, is one of those students.

Victoria Wolf, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Dietetics and Nutrition, is one of those students.