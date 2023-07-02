Gazebo Gazette
More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.
Cecilia Cottone, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Allied Health Studies, is one of those students.
Reese Gorman, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Public Policy Leadership, is one of those students.
Hayes Leyser, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Biological Science, is one of those students.
Margaret White, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Biological Science, is one of those students.
Lillian Moran, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Accountancy, is one of those students.
Victoria Wolf, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Dietetics and Nutrition, is one of those students.
Nicholas Walrod, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Marketing, is one of those students.
Isabel Wolf, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Real Estate, is one of those students.
Kade Frisby, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Biomedical Engineering, is one of those students.
Gabriel Toepfer, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Mechanical Engineering, is one of those students.
Charles Whaley, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Biomedical Engineering, is one of those students.
Taylor Dedeaux, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Integrated Marketing Communications, is one of those students.
Samuel Saizan, of Pass Christian, MS, who majored in Pharm.D.Pharm. Prct. Track, is one of those students.
“Our May 2023 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”
May 2023 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi’s 170th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 10-14.
The university wide morning convocation took place on Saturday, May 13 in the Grove, with UM alumna Stephanie Hickman, president and CEO of Trice Construction Co., giving the keynote address.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Recognized for its beauty, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country’s best college towns.