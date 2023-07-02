Gazebo Gazette

In an effort to educate recreational boaters nationwide about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Office of Marine Patrol at the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) will be participating in the annual Operation Dry Water campaign.

The mission of Operation Dry Water is to decrease the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water.

Operation Dry Water weekend, July 1-3, is the national weekend dedicated to amplified recreational boater outreach, education and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.

MDMR released a statement encouraging all boaters to enjoy this boating season and help keep everyone safe by choosing to boat sober all year long. Use of both legal and illegal drugs also impairs judgment and reaction time and creates dangerous circumstances while on the water.

As part of Operation Dry Water weekend, recreational boating safety advocates and volunteers, in collaboration with law enforcement in every U.S. state and territory, will be out at marinas and on the water educating boaters about safe boating practices. Law enforcement will also be working to identify and remove dangerous and impaired operators.

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by visiting dmr.ms.gov and operationdrywater.org. Operation Dry Water is coordinated nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.