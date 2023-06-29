Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anna Claire Perronne as the new Coast Young Professional Director and Leadership Gulf Coast Liaison. With her extensive background in sales, marketing, event coordination, and social media management, Perronne brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to her new roles.

In her role as Coast Young Professional Director, Anna Claire will be responsible for driving the vision and mission of the organization, which focuses on empowering young professionals and fostering their personal and professional growth.

She will work closely with the CYP membership to develop engaging programs, networking opportunities, and professional development initiatives that enhance the young professional community on the Coast. Perronne will also serve as a vital link for the Leadership Gulf Coast program as the liaison.

Anna Claire has been a valuable contributor to the success and growth of Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company since 2017, where she has held various roles, including sales and marketing, branding, events coordination, social media management, and customer service.

“Having Anna Claire join the Chamber team is exciting as she’ll bring her energy and fresh perspective to the organization. She has so much event experience that I am certain she will hit the ground running,” says Adele Lyons, CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.