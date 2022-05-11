Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is pleased to announce and welcome LaWanda Jones to serve as the new Director of Long Beach and Pass Christian Chambers of Commerce.

Jones joins the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber with several years of experience working and supporting businesses and our local community. Jones was the Senior Development Manager for the past 4 years at the American Cancer Society.

She was responsible for significant income targets, event related missions and advocacy activities. The new director managed and trained volunteers to successfully execute fundraising plans and achieve revenue goals.

Jones graduated from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management. She also received an Associate of Applied Science in Paralegal Studies from the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“We welcome LaWanda to our team and are excited about the professional and volunteer experience she brings to the Coast Chamber,” says Adele Lyons, CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.