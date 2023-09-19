With a secluded ceremony at their home in Farmington, Connecticut Friday, September 8, 2023, ABC’s Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and Amber Laign got married. Pass Christian native Roberts and Laign had a small attendance with families and friends after being a couple for nearly two decades.

Plenty of ABC journalists along with additional celebrities attended the ceremony following the ceremony. Roberts’ brother, Lawrence, walked her down the aisle while sisters, Sally-Ann and Dorothy, contributed to the union with a biblical reading and song.

Sally-Ann was the long-time anchor for WWL-TV in New Orleans and recently retired. Dorothy was former Director of South Mississippi Regional Center in Long Beach and currently owns a restaurant; Roberts Place Cafe, and a retail store; Robin’s Nest, in Pass Christian.