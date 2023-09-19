by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm
With a secluded ceremony at their home in Farmington, Connecticut Friday, September 8, 2023, ABC’s Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and Amber Laign got married. Pass Christian native Roberts and Laign had a small attendance with families and friends after being a couple for nearly two decades.
Plenty of ABC journalists along with additional celebrities attended the ceremony following the ceremony. Roberts’ brother, Lawrence, walked her down the aisle while sisters, Sally-Ann and Dorothy, contributed to the union with a biblical reading and song.
Sally-Ann was the long-time anchor for WWL-TV in New Orleans and recently retired. Dorothy was former Director of South Mississippi Regional Center in Long Beach and currently owns a restaurant; Roberts Place Cafe, and a retail store; Robin’s Nest, in Pass Christian.
The Roberts family has given back to the city of Pass Christian following the rebuild after Hurricane Katrina along with hosting fundraising opportunities, community events, and helping provide opportunities to different city organizations.
Roberts was awarded the Woman of Inspiration by the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) August 31, 2023 during the game between Phoenix and Connecticut. Roberts has received numerous awards for her battle with breast cancer and MDS, a disease of the bone marrow where she earned a Peabody Award while authoring four books.
Additionally, Laign battled through several radiation treatments for breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in early 2022.
According to family members, there have been no signs of the disease for either spouse. The couple met in July 2005 and have remained close ever since. Laign is a massage therapist with a company based in San Francisco, California. Photo Credit: Dorothy Roberts/Facebook