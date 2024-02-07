Gazebo Gazette

Harrison County Fire Rescue, Long Beach Fire Department & American Medical Response (AMR) responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday, February 6, 2024 on 28th Street in Long Beach, Miss.

According to the Harrison County Fire Rescue, a car left the roadway landing in a drainage ditch and caught fire. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

28th Street in Long Beach was briefly shut down while the fire was extinguished, and the West Harrison County area cleaned up after the accident.